Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.