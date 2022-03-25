Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $3.24 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $206.07 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.70 and its 200-day moving average is $312.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

