Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

