Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

NYSE:TYL opened at $436.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

