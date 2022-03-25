Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.47 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

