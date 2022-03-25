Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,290,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

