Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 189,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.