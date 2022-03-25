Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $686,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.