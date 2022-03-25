Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,879,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 482,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 262,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

