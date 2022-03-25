Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

