Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after buying an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $96.65 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

