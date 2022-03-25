Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.69. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.