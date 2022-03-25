Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,238 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $61.35 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

