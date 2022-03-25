Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,282 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

