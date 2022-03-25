Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS opened at $419.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.65 and its 200 day moving average is $428.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

