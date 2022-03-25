Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,359 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

