Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,678 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

AVY opened at $166.82 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

