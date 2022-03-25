Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 31,250 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.