Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,370 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.18 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.