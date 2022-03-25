Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,451 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $144,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

