Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,825 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $152.61 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.