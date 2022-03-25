Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,165 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

