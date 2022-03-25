Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,790 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Textron by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

