Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,903 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

