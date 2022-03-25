Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,913 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

