Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

