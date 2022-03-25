Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $336.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.51 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

