GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.99. GWG shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 3,265 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GWG by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

