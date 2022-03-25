GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $120.21 million and $10.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00003628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,892,469 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.