GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.23.

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

