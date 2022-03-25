H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

