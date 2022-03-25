H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE FUL opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

