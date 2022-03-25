HackenAI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.65 or 0.07080163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.94 or 0.99628674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043861 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

