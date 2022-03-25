Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDALF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

