Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 222 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 86.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $564.30. 132,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,919. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $524.19 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

