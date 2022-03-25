Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 23,652 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 372.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.54. 684,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.42 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.