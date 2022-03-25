Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 838,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,610. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.