Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.09. 22,809,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,123,412. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

