Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 123,889 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

