Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

GILD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,395,849. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

