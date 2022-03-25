Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.62. 3,283,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

