Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. 3,539,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,176. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.36 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

