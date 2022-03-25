Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LYB traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

