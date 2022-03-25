Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 4,601,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,818. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.