Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 33,239,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,858,406. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

