Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,626,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,293,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,291,770. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.