Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.20% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.46. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.