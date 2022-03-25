Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.23. 4,495,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.16 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.