Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 29,499 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 61.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,058. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.42.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

