Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,132. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.93 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.30. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

